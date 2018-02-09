New review ordered into Garda homicide figures

The Policing Authority has ordered a new review into garda homicide figures.

It believes checks from the Gardaí into whether 41 deaths were properly investigated were not robust enough.

The Irish Times reports the Policing Authority has questions over the results of the garda inquiry.

Labour's Justice Spokesperson Seán Sherlock says there needs to be an independent look at the figures.

He said: "Our view is that it has to be an independent review.

"I don't think it's sufficient that Gardaí themselves will be carrying out an internal tyre kicking, if you will, on their own cases, in terms of how they were handled.

"We want a robust approach."