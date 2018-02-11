New report indicates house prices starting to stabilise

There are signs that the property market may be starting to stabilise.

A new analysis of house prices nationwide has shown a significant slowdown in increases in key market areas, according to the Sunday Independent.

Figures reveal that price inflation fell from 8.8% in the first half of the year to just 2% in the latter half.

The price of a three-bed semi in Dublin 4 rose by just over 1% in the second half of 2017 while the same house type in North Co Dublin and Dublin 15 rose by almost 1% and 2% respectively.

Dublin remains the most expensive area of the country to buy property, with an average price of €920,833 for a home in Dublin 4, followed by €683,333 in Dublin 2.

Longford is the least expensive county to purchase a home, where the average house costs €95,000.

- Digital desk