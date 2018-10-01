New #RebootYourCommute challenge aims to make workers' commutes healthier and smarter

A commuter challenge kicks off today with workers competing for prizes for finding healthier and smarter ways of travelling to and from work.

Backed by the National Transport Authority, the competition encourages staff to get fitter and save time and money by walking, running, cycling, using public transport or car-pooling.

It is all under the hashtag #RebootYourCommute.

Irish International Ultra-runner John O'Reagan regularly runs 17 kilometres to work, and has some tips to get you started.

He said: "Allow a little bit more time to allow for maybe getting a shower when you get to work, allow for traffic on the way.

"Have something to eat when you get into work to replenish some of what you have used up on the way in and also make sure you dress the part, you want to make sure you are visible to traffic because it is your responsibility to stay safe.

"It doesn't matter who is right or who is wrong, you won;t win an argument with a car, so make sure you are visible."