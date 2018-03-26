New proposals would make registration, inspections and training mandatory for childminders

Childminders could face regulation under new government proposals.

Only 120 childminders out of 35,000 are registered with the authorities, despite one in 10 children being looked after by them.

The Irish Times reports that registration, inspections and training could become mandatory but it would also allow parents who use minders to avail of the childcare subsidy.

Grandparents, au pairs and nannies are not covered by the proposals.

