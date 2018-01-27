New poll shows surge in popularity for Fine Gael
Support for Fine Gael is up to its highest level since the last General Election, according to a new poll.
The Sunday Business Post/Red C poll shows Leo Varadkar’s party up five percentage points to 32% support - their highest result in a Red C poll since December 2015.
Support for every other party either stayed static or lost ground.
Fianna Fáil remain on 26%, with Sinn Féin dropping one percentage point to 15%.
Some 9% of respondents said that intend to Independent (down 1%), while Labour and the Green Party remain unchanged on 6% and 4% respectively.
The Independent Alliance are down one point to 3% - the same mark as Solidarity/People Before Profit.
The Social Democrats are down 1 point to 2%, while Renua are now on 0%, down from 1%.
The telephone survey of 1,004 people was carried out over seven days between January 18-27.
- Digital desk
