New poll sees rise in support for Sinn Féin and Mary Lou McDonald

Back to Ireland Home

Mary Lou McDonald is almost as popular as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to a new poll.

A Behaviour and Attitudes poll in today's Sunday Times brings a big boost for both Sinn Féin and its new leader.

Support for Fine Gael is up one point to 33%, eight points clear of Fianna Fáil who have dropped two points to 25%.

The Greens and Solidarity/PBP are unchanged on 2% and 1% respectively.

The Independent Alliance is down one point to 2%, while the Social Democrats move up to 1%.

Renua also have 1% support, while Independents and others are down two points to 10%.

"This month's poll sees Sinn Féin broach the 20% mark for the first time in more than a year," said Sunday Times political editor Stephen O'Brien.

"They're up two points to 21%, they were up three points from 16% to 19% last month... and Mary Lou McDonald's personal satisfaction rating as leader of Sinn Féin is up five points in a single month to 51%."

- Digital desk


KEYWORDS: Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein, Poll, Politics

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland