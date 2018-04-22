New poll sees rise in support for Sinn Féin and Mary Lou McDonald

Mary Lou McDonald is almost as popular as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, according to a new poll.

A Behaviour and Attitudes poll in today's Sunday Times brings a big boost for both Sinn Féin and its new leader.

Support for Fine Gael is up one point to 33%, eight points clear of Fianna Fáil who have dropped two points to 25%.

The Greens and Solidarity/PBP are unchanged on 2% and 1% respectively.

The Independent Alliance is down one point to 2%, while the Social Democrats move up to 1%.

Renua also have 1% support, while Independents and others are down two points to 10%.

"This month's poll sees Sinn Féin broach the 20% mark for the first time in more than a year," said Sunday Times political editor Stephen O'Brien.

"They're up two points to 21%, they were up three points from 16% to 19% last month... and Mary Lou McDonald's personal satisfaction rating as leader of Sinn Féin is up five points in a single month to 51%."

- Digital desk