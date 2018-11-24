New poll sees Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil gain support

Back to Fine Gael Ireland Home

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have seen their support rise, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post continues the trend of many seen over the last year.

Fine Gael are the most popular party in the country on 34% - up one point in a month of tax-cut promises from Leo Varadkar.

Fianna Fáil trail on 27%, up two compared with last month's figures.

Sinn Féin are down two points to 13% in the wake of a poor Presidential election campaign.

Labour are up one to 6%, with the Independent Alliance also up one to 5%.

Independents overall however have seen their support drop by two points to 10%.

The Green Party are down one point to 3%, with the Social Democrats unchanged on 2%.

- Digital desk

KEYWORDS:

PoliticsFianna FailFine Gael

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland