New plans could see parents with an extra two weeks paid parental leave

Parents could be in for a further payment – of two weeks paid parental leave, under Government plans.

Parents are entitled to 18 weeks of parental leave, unpaid at present, during their child’s first eight years.

The Government is also considering making paternity leave mandatory.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty says she is trying to bring up the numbers of fathers taking the leave they are owed, and she rubbished media reports Dads take the two weeks leave to play golf.

She said: "I need to get that 60% uptake up to the kind of number that women are taking maternity leave at which is 91%.

"I have absolutely no evidence that anybody in Ireland is taking paternity leave to do anything other than to look after their children."

- Digital Desk