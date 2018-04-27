New model of social housing proposed for Inchicore
27/04/2018 - 09:14:00Back to Ireland Home
Radical plans for a new model of social and affordable housing are being proposed for Inchicore in Dublin.
The St Michael's Estate Regeneration Team is suggesting 300 new homes could remain in state ownership while being rented at rates that are measured against the household's income.
It would benefit those earning too much to qualify for social housing but not enough for a mortgage.
John Bissett from the regeneration team wants Dublin City Council to consider their "breakthrough model".
"It's very simple," he said.
"It's about building 300 new units on the land of St Michael's Estate.
Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here