New model of social housing proposed for Inchicore

Radical plans for a new model of social and affordable housing are being proposed for Inchicore in Dublin.

The St Michael's Estate Regeneration Team is suggesting 300 new homes could remain in state ownership while being rented at rates that are measured against the household's income.

It would benefit those earning too much to qualify for social housing but not enough for a mortgage.

John Bissett from the regeneration team wants Dublin City Council to consider their "breakthrough model".

"It's very simple," he said.

"It's about building 300 new units on the land of St Michael's Estate.

150 of them would be for poeple on the social housing waiting list and 150 would be part of a new way of looking at social housing for people above the threshold.

