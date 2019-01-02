New laws to protect domestic violence victims come into effect

Back to Domestic Violence Ireland Home

New laws to protect victims of domestic violence come into effect today.

The Domestic Violence Act creates a new offence of coercive control which offers protection from psychological abuse.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the Act is a hugely important step forward.

Noeleen Blackwell, CEO, said: "Before you had to use other crimes like assault, coercion or blackmail but you now have a specific crime of domestic violence which is called coercive control."

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland