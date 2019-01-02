New laws to protect domestic violence victims come into effect
02/01/2019 - 06:53:40Back to Domestic Violence Ireland Home
New laws to protect victims of domestic violence come into effect today.
The Domestic Violence Act creates a new offence of coercive control which offers protection from psychological abuse.
The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre said the Act is a hugely important step forward.
Noeleen Blackwell, CEO, said: "Before you had to use other crimes like assault, coercion or blackmail but you now have a specific crime of domestic violence which is called coercive control."
Join the conversation - comment here