New laws needed to protect inheritance rights of those illegally adopted

New laws could be needed to protect the inheritance rights of people who were illegally adopted.

Fianna Fáil says we need to make sure no one loses out on their entitlements, just because the wrong parents were listed on their birth certs.

Evidence was produced earlier this week proving the St Patrick's Guild adoption agency deliberately listed adopted parents as birth parents for several decades.

Gardaí are preparing to send a file to the DPP on the issue.

In the meantime, Fianna Fáil's Stephen Donnelly is worried 'blood relatives' could object to inheritances - however it should be simple to fix.

He said: "This should be relatively easy to fix legislatively unless there is some constitutional issue that I'm not aware of, but assuming there's not we should be able to pass legislation that says we will recognise the legal rights as if there was no falsification."