New intelligence group to assess threats to State security

A new group that will assess threats to State security is to be established by the Cabinet today.

It was one of 157 proposals made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

The Justice Minister will today propose that all 157 recommendations which were made in September be accepted in principle.

The Irish Times reports that Charlie Flanagan will ask the Government to move to immediately establish the Strategic Threat Analysis Centre.

The group will collate and analyse intelligence and assess threats to state security and will answer to the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Commission made a number of recommendations aimed at freeing more gardaí up for frontline duties.

They included gardaí not being required to serve court summonses or attend inquests and that a redundancy package should be offered to members of the force.