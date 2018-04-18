New Housing Agency Chair appointed

Former Bord Bia chairman Michael Carey is to head up the Housing Agency.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has nominated Mr Carey, to take over from Conor Skehan.

Making the announcement, Mr Murphy said: "The Housing Agency has become an important arm of the Department in terms of implementing Rebuilding Ireland – building more houses – and so someone with the level of Board experience that Mr. Carey has is essential.”

Thanking Dr Skehan for his work, Mr Murphy said during his five year term the Agency’s role has evolved to assume a greater implementation and supporting role to the Department and Government in rolling out key initiatives, working closely with local authorities, approved housing bodies and other key State agencies.

The Minister added that “the Agency is well placed to continue its important work over the coming years to implement key aspects of Rebuilding Ireland.”