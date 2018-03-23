New headstone unveiled to mark grave of Eugene Lynch, 8, who died during 1916 Rising

Back to 1916 Commemoration Ireland Home

A new headstone has been unveiled today to mark the grave of one of the children who died during the 1916 Rising.

Eugene Lynch was only 8-years-old when he was shot by a British soldier while playing outside Dublin's Richmond Barracks.

He was buried in Goldenbridge Cemetery across the road in a grave that has remained unmarked until now.

His nephew Nicholas Lynch was at the unveiling ceremony today, he said:


"He was shot outside the cemetery here and taken into the pub, this is our Granny's pub and he died on the table, he was only 8 and a few months.

"It is going back to generations of my family, they are all there now together.

"God be great to Eugene, what a great turn out."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Eugene Lynch, Richmond Barracks, Goldenbridge Cemetery, 1916

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland