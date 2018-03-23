New headstone unveiled to mark grave of Eugene Lynch, 8, who died during 1916 Rising
A new headstone has been unveiled today to mark the grave of one of the children who died during the 1916 Rising.
Eugene Lynch was only 8-years-old when he was shot by a British soldier while playing outside Dublin's Richmond Barracks.
He was buried in Goldenbridge Cemetery across the road in a grave that has remained unmarked until now.
Hundreds gather for the unveiling of a headstone dedicated to one of the children killed during the #1916rising Eugene Lynch pic.twitter.com/cFW5ihdXLY— Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) March 23, 2018
His nephew Nicholas Lynch was at the unveiling ceremony today, he said:
"He was shot outside the cemetery here and taken into the pub, this is our Granny's pub and he died on the table, he was only 8 and a few months.
"It is going back to generations of my family, they are all there now together.
"God be great to Eugene, what a great turn out."
- Digital Desk
