New headstone unveiled to mark grave of Eugene Lynch, 8, who died during 1916 Rising

A new headstone has been unveiled today to mark the grave of one of the children who died during the 1916 Rising.

Eugene Lynch was only 8-years-old when he was shot by a British soldier while playing outside Dublin's Richmond Barracks.

He was buried in Goldenbridge Cemetery across the road in a grave that has remained unmarked until now.

Hundreds gather for the unveiling of a headstone dedicated to one of the children killed during the #1916rising Eugene Lynch pic.twitter.com/cFW5ihdXLY — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) March 23, 2018

His nephew Nicholas Lynch was at the unveiling ceremony today, he said:

"He was shot outside the cemetery here and taken into the pub, this is our Granny's pub and he died on the table, he was only 8 and a few months.

"It is going back to generations of my family, they are all there now together.

"God be great to Eugene, what a great turn out."

- Digital Desk