New drink-driving rules have taken effect

New rules on drink-driving have taken effect which will automatically disqualify any motorists who are found to have consumed alcohol.

They will be disqualified for three months.

Transport Minister Shane Ross announced the start of the provisions of the Road Traffic Act yesterday.

Minister Ross yesterday said the measures were a "significant step in clamping down on the scourge of drink driving".

"There are few more irresponsible and dangerous things people can do in everyday life than drink and drive," he said.

"It was always wrong to give people the mild slap on the wrist of three penalty points for such potentially lethal behaviour, and it is a great satisfaction to know that in future people who behave this way will face a disqualification from driving for three months.

"Let me be clear – we are not interested in punishing people, what we want is for people to behave responsibly."

Previously, drivers caught with blood alcohol levels of between 50 and 80 milligrams received a €200 fine and three penalty points.

Digital Desk