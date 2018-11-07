New centre for asylum seekers to be opened before Christmas on Roscommon-Leitrim border

The Department of Justice has confirmed it intends to open a centre for asylum-seekers on the Roscommon-Leitrim border before Christmas.

The Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey has been inspected and it meets the department's requirements for an accommodation centre.

Reports today that Shannon Key West hotel in Rooskey is set to become home for asylum seekers https://t.co/Ez3n7FK6pf pic.twitter.com/QCYepGu3AO — Shannonside FM News (@shannonsidenews) November 5, 2018

The head of Leitrim County Council has today written to councillors to update them on the department's plans.

It is claimed the department intends opening the centre in six weeks' time, with asylum-seekers to be placed there as soon as it's open.

The facility may accommodate 80 residents, similar to the Richmond Court centre in Longford town.

Congo's Lukusa Mfunyi who has lived there for the past year welcomed the news on Shannonside Radio.

"It is good news ... I'll tell the people of Rooskey not to worry about the people that will come because ... there is always people that are seeking asylum from somewhere because of problems in their country."