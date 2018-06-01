New CAP system to favour small and young farmers

A new revamped Common Agriculture Policy is set to favour small and young farmers.

The European Commission has announced its proposals for 2021 to 2027 which include a new agri-environmental scheme and a 2% fund for young farmers.

It says the plans are to modernise and simply the CAP with a budget of €365bn.

European Commissioner for Agriculture Phil Hogan admits there will be less money available to farmers but says there is greater flexibility.

He said: "Of course it will mean less money that will be available, but we have a number of opportunities for the fairer distribution of payments, not just on capping.

"We have a small farmers scheme, we have young farmer supports and capping, and we have the option to transfer from one pillar to the other.

"There is much more flexibility for the member if they're interested in having a fairer distribution of payments."

