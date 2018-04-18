New campaign aims to encourage more people to drive electric cars

A new Government-funded campaign is aiming to drive forward the switch to electric cars.

The initiative is aiming to highlight the benefits - and boost the number of electric cars on our roads from the current rate of one percent.

Alan Nolan, director general of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry says the website DrivingElectric.ie aims to normalise electric vehicles.

"It's again another step along the road of normalising electric vehicles, to make it a real choice for people," he said.

"We're aware that most of the decision-making in the buying of a new car is taken by people researching at home so we've put a portal together where they can search about the suitability of an electric vehicle for their own use. They can then organise to find where they can see those cars and where they can try them out.

It means people can actually do all that research at home without happening to wander into a place that has electric cars.

Digital Desk