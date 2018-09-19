New California law will allow inspections of balconies every six years

The governor of California has signed a bill into law to allow inspections of apartment balconies following the Berkeley tragedy that killed six Irish students in 2015.

Five J1 students and one of their cousins died at a 21st birthday party when the fifth-floor balcony they were standing on collapsed.

Seven others were seriously injured.

An investigation later found that the balcony had become infested with dry rot.

Under the new law, balconies and external decks must be inspected every 6 years.