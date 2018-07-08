New Brexit proposals 'a significant step forward', says Simon Coveney

Simon Coveney has today welcomed what he has called a softening of the approach to Brexit by the British government.

The Tánaiste says he has been encouraged by the UK's clarity in the plan approved last Friday.

He says the "strong language" around a backstop in the withdrawal agreement and the elimination of border checks must be welcomed - and using technology to deal with the border issue may be a moot point.

"What's encouraging is that the British Government is now saying very clearly that they want a future relationship that is so comprehensive as to not require border checks, whether that's on the island of Ireland or east-west between Ireland and Britain, from a customs point of view or from a regulatory point of view," he said.

"And I think that's a significant step forward. We're not hearing talk of using technology to deal with border problems."

- Digital desk