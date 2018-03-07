New app allows users to identify vacant properties in Dublin

A new app has been created that helps to identify vacant properties in Dublin that could be turned into homes.

Users simply take a photo of a house they believe is not being used, and it is added to an interactive map.

The high-tech solution, named 'Space Engagers', is a collaboration with the Peter McVerry Trust's 'Reusing Dublin' campaign.

Aoife Corcoran from Space Engagers says the app could contribute to tackling the housing crisis.

"It gives them that more local, nuanced data of where the properties actually are, what condition and maybe who owns them, which is a start, because there's no accurate data on empty buildings," she said.

