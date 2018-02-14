New advertising rules on unhealthy food and drink launches today
The Government is launching new rules for the advertising and marketing of unhealthy food and drinks today.
The codes of practice have been agreed with the food industry to make sure foods high in fat, salt and sugar are marketed responsibly.
In particular, they will aim to reduce the exposure of children to unhealthy foods - and promote healthier choices.
- Digital Desk
