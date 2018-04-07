Negotiations for new GP contacts to begin within a month, Harris says

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has promised significant resources are available for new GP contracts.

He said the negotiations would begin within a month with significant resources available for the task.

Addressing the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) annual conference in Kerry tonight, Mr Harris said he's ready to work with delegates to deliver the kind of Irish health service that doctors will want to work in.

He told delegates gathered in Killarney that previous decisions to reduce bed capacity were "crazy".

Mr Harris said he is aware of what is necessary to improve services, such as building capacity, recruitment and retention, investment, the new GP contracts and the publication of the Sláintecare Report.

The message from delegates following the Minister's address, is that while they are listening carefully to what he has to say, they are looking for action.

The IMO's incoming president, Beaumont's Dr Peader Gilligan, replied to the minister's address, saying it's now time to "stop the paralysis by analysis" and to deliver the health service we need as it is currently "under attack".

- Digital Desk