Nearly quarter of population only ever borrowed for mortgage
22/01/2019 - 11:39:00
Almost a quarter of the population have only ever borrowed money for a mortgage.
According to a survey carried out by iReach for the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU), 15% of respondents said they didn't have a mortgage.
The same 15% said they had other loans, such as to pay for a car or education purposes.
ILCU's Head of Marketing and Communications Paul Bailey said he would encourage people to speak to their local Credit Union:
"13% borrowed several times per year to fund expenses such as holidays.
"21% said they had a mortgage in addition to other loans.
"About a fifth of people said that they have never borrowed and they funded income through their savings but there's still a healthy chunk of people looking for loans."
