Nearly 90 dogs rescued from puppy farm

The ISPCA has rescued nearly 90 dogs and puppies from an illegal dog-breeding farm in Co Roscommon.

Eighty-six dogs, including 23 puppies, were removed by ISPCA inspectors from an unlicensed dog breeding establishment in Co Roscommon following a visit by the inspector and the county dog warden recently.

The dogs were being kept in very poor conditions and had only one person to care for them all.

Around 19 dogs were suffering from a number of health issues including mange, eye conditions and ear infections and are now receiving veterinary treatment.

The animal welfare charity has appealed for donations after the second rescue in three days from two separate locations.

A further 17 puppies were removed from a house last Thursday where the owner had allowed his dogs to breed without consideration for the consequences.

All of the dogs will need to be vaccinated, neutered and microchipped before being rehomed.

The dogs – including Shih Tzu’s, Cocker Spaniels, Jack Russell terriers, Pugs, French bulldogs and other various mixed breeds – are currently being cared for at the ISPCA’s animal centres in Longford and Donegal and will not be available for rehoming for several weeks.

Some 25 dogs have been taken in by the Dogs Trust.

Dog breeders are required to be registered and licensed under the Dog Breeding Establishments (DBE) Act 2010 if they have six or more female dogs over the age of six months and capable of breeding.

New DBE guidelines are set to come into force in January next year.

In the consultation on the new Guidelines, the ISPCA called for a staff to dog ratio of 1:10, instead DRCD opted for 1:25.

A spokeswoman for the dog charity said: “The ISPCA does not believe that one person can provide adequate care for that number of dogs, particularly if all of them have a litter of puppies.

“The ISPCA is asking the public to report their suspicions about unlicensed dog breeders to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline 1890 515515 or to the local authority.

“The ISPCA is also asking pet owners to ensure that they get their dog neutered to avoid unwanted litters.”

The 17 further puppies removed from a private dwelling were the result of the owner failing to get his dogs neutered.

Senior ISPCA Inspector Kevin McGinley said: “The ISPCA is grateful to have secured the removal of all dogs from this unlicensed premises.

“With so many dogs in our care we are appealing to the public to support us financially with this challenge and by offering responsible homes for the pups and dogs.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Roscommon County Council and the county Dog Warden for their assistance.”

Inspector Karen Lyons added: “I would urge the public to continue to report these establishments.

“Due to the inadequate care these dogs were clearly in distress. We are excited for the future of these dogs where they will go on to caring and loving homes once they are available for rehoming.”

Donations to the ISPCA can be done by visiting ispca.ie or text ISPCA to 50300 to donate €4.

