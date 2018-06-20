Nearly 80% of corporate workers concerned for mental health, report finds

Corporate employees in Ireland are suffering from concerning levels of stress, anxiety and depression, a new report has found.

The Vhi's Health Insights Report shows that women, people aged under 34 and workers in the tech sector are most concerned about their mental health.

The report also identified a lack of resilience amongst younger workers, while employees across all age groups expressed deep dissatisfaction with their lives.

Only 16% of those surveyed said that they were extremely satisfied with their lives while one in five people are extremely or very stressed.

One-third of people surveyed said that the stress in their roles would cause them to consider moving jobs, and 78% of corporate employees believe mental health issues are of increasing concern.

Commenting on the report, Professor Brendan Kelly, Professor of Psychiatry, Trinity College Dublin and part of Vhi’s Expert Group said: “There has been a lot of anecdotal evidence suggesting that workplace stress is increasing.

"The level of mental health issues identified is concerning and with many respondents stating they believe it will impact their health in the future, it is clearly a growing problem."

"While we do acknowledge that the diagnostic thresholds are changing in society it is clear that stress is a serious and growing issue that needs to be urgently addressed.”

- Digital Desk