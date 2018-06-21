Nearly 50% of employees leave a job within first 12 months

Nearly half of employees have left a job within a year because the reality of the role did not match their expectations.

That is being put down to a poor interviewing experience and companies' application processes not being up to scratch.

New research from Hays Ireland shows 47% say on-the-job training is not provided as expected - while 40% say the job ad was misleading.

Maureen Hayes, Director of Hays, explains what people look for when applying for a job.

She said: "They want to see is there career development, is there investment in their own professional development, and then the equality, diversity and inclusion came across quite strongly as well."

- Digital Desk