Nearly 300 gardaí assaulted on duty in past 18 months

Nearly 300 gardaí have been assaulted on duty over the past 18 months.

51 officers in Dublin have been attacked.

Details released under the Freedom of Information Act show 217 gardaí were injured as a result of assaults last year.

Two officers received 'serious multiple injuries', while one garda received an internal head injury.

18 officers got closed fractures or open wounds.

A further 81 gardaí were assaulted in the first five months of this year.

Forty-five got bruises, grazes or bites, but one garda received 'serious multiple injuries'.

Philip McAnenly, deputy general secretary of the Garda Representative Association, said: "I think the figures do not accurately reflect the level of assaults that gardaí are subjected to and gardaí sustain as part of their daily work.

"The number of assaults and the figures provided to you would appear to be peculiarly and remarkably low.

"And it raises the question as to whether or not all assaults are being reported and recorded."

An Garda Síochána says every support and medical assistance is provided to officers when they are assaulted.