Nearly 300 children had to wait a year for mental health appointment, report reveals
Almost 300 children with mental health problems are being forced to wait more than a year for their first appointment, according to HSE figures.
There are reports that 2,000 young people are currently on waiting lists.
But 286 of them are waiting over 12 months to be seen by the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services.
The figures also show staffing levels there are only 57% of what they should be.
