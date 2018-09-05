Nearly 2m emergency calls made in 2017

A total of 1.8 million emergency calls were made last year.

The annual report of the emergency call answering service, ECAS, who is responsible for dispatching 112 and 999 calls, shows a 2.6% rise in the number of calls it received in 2017.

The service handled 150,000 calls per month.

The highest number was received at the height of Storm Ophelia when 9,000 calls were made on Tuesday, October.

Digital Desk