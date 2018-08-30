Navy and Air Corps in operation which captured suspected drug trafficking boat

The Naval Service and the Air Corps have taken part in an international operation which led to the capture of a suspected drug trafficking yacht.

The 'Nomad' was detained in UK waters by British Border Force officers last night.

The Irish Navy and Air Corps had been tracking the boat as it passed by the south coast.

The Irish Defence Forces were called to assist with the operation based on intelligence provided by the Maritime Analysis Operations Centre in Portugal.

Details of the narcotics found on board have not been released as yet.

File photo of an Irish Navy ship

Digital Desk