National Youth Council wants €2m to support young people with fewer opportunities

The National Youth Council of Ireland wants €2m to support young people with fewer opportunities and qualifications.

James Doorley.

In its pre-budget submission, it claims the Government can half long-term youth unemployment by the end of next year, by investing in education and training.

Deputy Director James Doorley says it is vital that apprentice schemes remain open to all young people, in particular, those who are disadvantaged.

He said: "We welcome the fact that Government are increasing apprenticeships, we welcome the fact they are becoming available across the economy, in healthcare, in insurance but some of the entry criteria are now increasing.

Let's say a young person who left school early, in the past they might have got into a trade to an apprenticeship. Now because of those barriers they may not. So we think the access programme might give a young person a bit of extra support.

