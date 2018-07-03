National Oversight group calls on Roscommon County Council 'to get in line' with other councils over flexi-time

The union behind a strike by workers in Roscommon County Council says it is hopeful of a breakthrough in the dispute.

Staff hold their fourth one-day strike today, in protest at the council's refusal to allow for flexi-time working.

Yesterday, the council was criticised for its approach to the issue by the NOAC, the oversight body for local authorities.

The strikes are organised by the Fórsa trade union, and are being supported by SIPTU.

The NOAC has recommended that unions suspend industrial action if Roscommon County Council allows 'family friendly' working practices.

Peter Nolan from the workers' union Fórsa believes the council must now respond.

Mr Nolan said: "So this represents an important turning point in the dispute and we await keenly the response of the Roscommon County Council management."

He also hopes the statement from the NOAC could provide a breakthrough.

He said: "They are calling on Roscommon County Council to get in line with the rest of the public service in relation to this dispute.

"They have offered a mechanism to do that and we will keenly await the response of the Roscommon County Council to that National Oversight group statement."