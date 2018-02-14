National No Smoking Day: Love your lungs this Valentine's

Saving money, smelling better and being more attractive are just some of the benefits of quitting smoking.

Today is National No Smoking Day - with the HSE encouraging people to take the first steps in giving up.

Their website - Quit.ie - has support, advice and an online quit plan.

Martina Blake from the HSE says they want to highlight the most effective ways of quitting.

She said: "We know from the evidence that using the right medication and using counselling support services you are four times more likely to quit.

