National Lottery concerned about growth of 'bet-on-lottery' operators

The National Lottery is concerned about the growth of 'bet-on-lottery' operators, where players can bet on a draw without buying a ticket.

An independent survey by Indecon Economic Consultants has found that Ireland has one of the highest rates of awareness of bet-on-lottery websites.

However, only 6% of respondents had actually placed a bet on a lotto draw.

The National Lottery returns 85% of its revenue to the community either through prize money or donating to good causes.

The report was conducted for the National Lottery to asses the socio-economic impact of the lotto in Ireland.

It found that it contributed to more than €1.9bn to consumer spending in 2017 and that the National Lottery supports around 17,000 jobs through its funding.

Chief Executive of the National Lottery, Dermot Griffin, says when you bet on the lotto, you are not supporting the community.

"I think for us to remind consumers that when they're spending on National Lottery here's what happens the money: There's a knock-on effect on positive consequence for the community in playing the National Lottery and playing our games," he said.