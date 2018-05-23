National demonstration planned in protest at CervicalCheck scandal

A national day of demonstration is being planned for May 30th, in protest at the CervicalCheck scandal.

It is being organised by a new group which has been set up to represent women's rights in Ireland.

A CervicalCheck protest in Cork last weekend.

Standing4Women has already attracted over 17,000 members with close to 30 regional groups around the country.

"It was set up in response to the CervicalCheck scandal and it's really developed into a network of activists, both men and women, who want to stand on women's issues." said spokesperson Clare O'Connor.

"Roughly now, we have 27 groups around the country working towards a national demonstration on Wednesday, May 30 at 5pm and we are asking people to get involved.

"We will have one in Dublin that will be at the Dáil, we were also going to have solidarity demonstrations in every county around Ireland.

"Some counties like Cork are having five or six demonstrations.

"If you can't make a demonstration, we are asking you to wear red on the day."

Digital Desk