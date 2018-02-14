National Dairy Council warns people off almond milk
The National Dairy Council is warning people off drinking almond milk.
41% of Irish women and 30% of men are limiting or avoiding dairy.
With 10% believing it is actually bad for their health.
But the dairy council's Zoe Kavanagh says that is untrue.
She said: "Have you tried to milk an almond?
"Let's crush up some nuts, mix them with water, mix them with emulsifiers and stablisers - you've got at least 12 ingredients going on there.
"Nothing there will match the one pure ingredient in milk."
