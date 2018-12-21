National 'Be Safe, Be Seen' day encourages road safety on one of busiest travel days of the year

Today is National 'Be Safe, Be Seen' Day.

The campaign encourages people to wear a high-vis jacket when out walking, running or cycling during the shortest day of the year and throughout the winter.

Vulnerable road users, such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians, account for four in every nine deaths.

So far this year 41 pedestrians, 14 motorcyclists and nine cyclists have been killed on Irish roads.

It comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year with thousands on the move home for the holidays.

Transport companies said they expect extra demand on all services.

The Christmas exodus is set to lead to extra traffic and extra people using public transport today and over the weekend, with rail bus and air services all anticipating increased passenger numbers.

Bus Eireann and Irish Rail have also announced their Christmas arrangements with a number of service changes over the festive period

At the airports, Dublin Airport expects to have one of its busiest Christmas periods ever with an estimated 1.1 million people set to pass through its terminals during the holiday.

That is an 8% increase on last year's figures and caps a good news week for the facility as it announced that 2018 will see it surpass the 30 million passengers mark for the first time ever.