National awareness day for family carers hopes to highlight 'hidden army'

Organisers of the first national awareness day for family carers hope it will shine a light on the work of a "hidden army".

Family Carers Ireland says the unpaid work of over 300,000 people saves the government €10bn a year.

It wants the state to offer family carers greater supports.

Catherine Cox, spokesperson for Family Carers Ireland said: "They care for their loved ones, sometimes behind closed doors, sometimes their neighbours might not even know they're full-time carers.

"It is so important to highlight the work that carers do and by highlighting then they get the recognition they deserve but hopefully then they also get the support they need to continue providing high levels of care for loved ones."

- Digital Desk