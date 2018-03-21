National average rent tops €1,000 a month, according to latest figures

The latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) show the average price around the country is €1,054.

Dublin is still the most expensive area at just over €1,500 a month, but there has been a slow down in the rate of increase.

Rents across the country grew by 6.4 per cent in the last three months of 2017 - Rosalind Carroll of the RTB, says it is headed in the right direction.

“The continued strong economic and demographic growth combined with restricted supply continues to put pressure on the rental market and those seeking a place to live," said Ms Carroll.

"We see that, in the 6.4% annual increase in new rents to the end of Q4 2017. However, this rate of increase has slowed from the previous quarter and the last time the annual growth rate in new rents was below this level was in Q1 2014.

The report shows that in the Dublin rental market rents continue to increase (from €1,494 in Q3 to €1,511), however, the quarter on quarter growth rate at 1.1% has slowed compared to the previous quarters.

"Within the figures published today we can see some sense of the pressure on rents in Dublin rippling out to the wider GDA while outside the GDA new rents actually fell in Q4”.

Speaking about the rent figures in Cork for the final quarter of 2017, Ms Carroll said: "The average rent there now is just over €1,083 but in the quarter itself rent has declined...it has gone down -4% in that particular quarter.

"So we looked at this time last year, it would have been €1,029 and it's gone up from there but just within the particular quarter it has actually gone down from €1,130 in the last quarter to €1,083 in this quarter."

Digital Desk