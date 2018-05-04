Natalia Karaczyn funeral to take place in Sligo
The funeral takes place in Sligo today of Natalia Karaczyn.
The mother-of-three's body was found in woodland outside Sligo Town on Tuesday.
Requiem mass for the 30-year-old takes place in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception this morning.
Her husband, 32-year-old Rafal Karaczyn, is due back in court today charged with her murder.
He was remanded in custody yesterday, to appear before Harristown District Court later today.