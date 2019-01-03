NAMA reveals how many homes they have built since 2014

Around 9,700 homes have been built by NAMA between 2014 and the end of last year.

Out of these, they said that they have delivered 2,475 social housing units in the same period.

In its year-end update, the agency said an additional 9,400 units are either under construction, have had funding approved or have been granted planning permission.

It said major progress has been made in the Docklands in Dublin with plans in place to develop 15 sites.

Up to €3.3bn in cash was generated by the agency last year with profit for the first six months rising year-on-year by 44%.