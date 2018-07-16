'My worst nightmare' says passenger who was on board Ryanair plane that made emergency landing

A passenger whose Ryanair flight from Dublin was forced into an emergency landing has described the incident as something out of her worst nightmares.

The flight, which was bound for Croatia, had to stop in Frankfurt-Hahn airport after experiencing inflight depressurisation.

33 passengers were left hospitalised after the plane rapidly dropped 26,000 feet.

Roxanne Brownly, one of the passengers, described it as her worst nightmare

"It was like something straight out of a nightmare. Literally my worst nightmare," said Ms Brownly.

"The flight was fine for the first little while and then my friend who I was travelling with, went to the bathroom, said she felt like she was going to throw-up.

"When she came back, just a few minutes later, both of our ears popped at the same time. And it felt a bit unnatural so we looked at each other and we were quite confused.

And then very suddenly after that the oxygen masks just dropped down and in that kind of second and a half that that was happening the plane just started plummeting.

Paramedics tended to passengers in Hahn after the pilot asked for permission to land.

Those that needed further treatment were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Passengers on social media complained of earaches, nausea and headaches.

Those that were not taken to hospital have reportedly been accommodated overnight at Frankfurt Hahn airport.

A replacement aircraft was been scheduled to fly passengers to Zadar Saturday morning.

Ryanair apologised to customers who were left stranded at the German airport.

They said: "This flight from Dublin to Zadar (13 July) diverted to Frankfurt Hahn due to an inflight depressurisation. In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent.

"The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.

"Customers were provided with refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation was authorised, however there was a shortage of available accommodation. Customers will board a replacement aircraft which will depart to Zadar this morning and Ryanair sincerely apologised for any inconvenience."