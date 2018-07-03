'My uncle was dying in the room beside us': Man allegedly sexually assaulted teenage cousin in hospice, court hears

By Gordon Deegan

A Co Clare man sexually assaulted his then-teenage cousin at a hospice while the man’s father lay dying on his bed in the next room at the care facility, it has been alleged in court.

At Ennis Circuit Court today, the complainant in the case - now aged 23 - gave details of some of the six different alleged counts of sexual assault against the man over a 14-year period when she was aged four to 18.

The 35-year-old man denies the charges.

Ennis Courthouse

Recalling the alleged sexual assault at the hospice, the woman said that her uncle was like a father figure to her “and we were all surrounding him while he was dying”.

The woman said that due to the long distance from the hospice to her home, the hospice kindly provided a family room for relatives to stay over.

She said: “My uncle was passing away in the room next door and it was a day or two before he passed away.”

The woman said that she was aged 15 at the time and in the family room, her cousin - 11 years older than her - encouraged her to lie beside him on the couch.

The woman had earlier given evidence to the jury of other alleged sexual assaults by her cousin - the first when she was aged four or five - and she told the jury: “I just felt dread and I didn’t want to be causing havoc because my uncle was dying in the room beside us.”

The woman said that her cousin put a blanket over them “and his hand went towards my breast area and underneath my bra”.

She said: “I just felt sheer panic that it was going to happen again. I just got up abruptly and I wasn’t going to let it happen and let it go any further.”

She said: “I went into my uncle’s room and stayed there for the rest of the night - I didn’t say it to anyone and didn’t know what to do.”

The woman said that this took place three years after her cousin sexually assaulted her she was in her pyjamas while she watched cartoons on the TV on the couch at her home.

The woman said that the man and his then wife had come to the home that evening to announce that they were expecting their first baby to the family.

The complainant said: “There was great excitement as this was the first grand-child in the family. The rest of the family were celebrating in the kitchen.”

She said that her cousin came into the TV room and sexually assaulted her while she was sitting on the couch.

She said: “All I can remember is his heavy breathing behind me and this went on for 10 minutes.”

The woman said that she left the room and went up to her bedroom where she was quite tearful and sad.

She said that her cousin came up to her bedroom and he “apologised to me for doing it and that it would never happen again. I was in complete shock that he acknowledged for once what had happened”.

Counsel for the State, Philip Rahn BL said that the complainant confronted the accused in 2015 and he in turn went to the Gardai and the Gardai asked her if she wished to make a complaint.

The trial continues on Wednesday and is due to continue for the remainder of this week.