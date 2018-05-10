'My children are going to be without me' - Mother reveals heartbreak after terminal cancer diagnosis

A mother-of-five who has been told she is going to die because of cancer has said she is not sure if her youngest child will even remember her.

Emma Ní Mhathúna is one of the at least 209 women whose smear tests were incorrectly read, and subsequently went on to develop cervical cancer, despite having religiously attended CervicalCheck, the national screening programme.

She found out she was in that hapless cohort last Sunday following a call from her doctor in Dublin where she had initially been treated after being diagnosed with stage 2B cervical cancer in 2016.

Ms Ní Mhathúna said that, as a mother, telling her young family of her terminal diagnosis was the hardest thing she has ever done.

Ms Ní Mhathúna had told the Irish Examiner: “The doctor told me that the smear results I got in 2013 were wrong … the first indications of cancer, the cells changing in the body, were there.

“If I had got the right results at that time, I wouldn’t be where I am now … I had a kidney infection in January, I have a lung infection now. My life … well I’m not too worried about my life, but the kids are very very young.”

She told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today that it was her job to protect her children from bad news.

This morning she said: "This is what makes it so heartbreaking. I'm dying when I don't need to die ... This isn't fair.

My children are going to be without me and I'm going to be without them.

“And I tried to do everything right and I don't even know if my little baby is going to remember me."

Ms Ní Mhathúna, who had "such a good day" celebrating her child's confirmation on Tuesday, explained that she was meant to collect her results on the same day, but decided against it.

The Co Kerry resident was central to the HSE promotional video “I’m relieved that she is protected” for the HPV vaccine last year.

She was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016 and was told it had spread to her bones.