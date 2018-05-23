'My baby is alive today because we do not have abortion on demand'

Back to 8th Amendment Ireland Home

An event organised by the Love Both campaign has been hearing from people whose lives they say have been saved by the 8th amendment.

In the final days ahead of Friday's referendum, both sides are hoping to convince the remaining undecided voters.

Speaking at the Love Both event this morning Mary Kenny said she first considered getting an abortion when she got pregnant aged 19.

"My baby Holly is alive today because we do not have abortion on demand in Ireland today.

"When you vote on Friday please think about her and all the other lives that are here because of the 8th Amendment

"The 8th Amendment saves lives so lets vote No and protect life because we will never get a say on it after Friday. Not ever again."

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Abortion, 8th Amendment

 

More like this story

Most Read in Ireland