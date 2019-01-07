'My baby could have been killed': Stone thrown through bus window showers Dublin toddler with glass

A two-year-old boy was covered in glass after an incident on the 45a bus in Dublin last night.

The toddler was travelling with his parents when a stone was thrown through the window.

The boy was covered in glass when the stone smashed through the window yesterday evening.

The bus, which is operated by private company Go Ahead, was travelling through Loughlinstown at the time.

The boy's father Alan Pluck says his son was left shaken.

"We thought it might have been a lightbulb going. When we looked up there was glass everywhere and a fist-sized hole in the window," he said.

He says they're lucky to have escaped with only minor scratches and splinters, but spent the evening picking glass out of their son's buggy.

"It's brainless, absolutely moronic. There's no need for it - there's plenty of things to do in the area; boxing clubs and all. There's no need to throw rocks through the windows. My baby could have been killed last night. If the driver had lost control of the bus, we could have been seriously hurt."

In a statement Go Ahead say the safety of their drivers and passengers is paramount and has launched an investigation.