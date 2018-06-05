Murder victim's arm 'almost completely severed from shoulder', murder trial told

By Eoin Reynolds

When gardaí and paramedics arrived on the scene of an alleged murder they found a bleeding man lying face down with multiple stab wounds and broken bones, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Paramedics today described their attempts to revive the injured man who, the prosecution alleges, was beaten to death after he fired shots at a house in Dublin.

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24), and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, have all pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18, 2017. They are on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Dean Bradley (24) and Paul Bradley (54), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, at court today where they has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin in January, 2017. Pic: Courtpix

Garda Niall Glackin told prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC that he was among the first on the scene at Esker Glebe. He saw a man lying face down by the kerb with his clothes torn, surrounded by dust and dirt. He had deep lacerations in his back, shoulder and arm.

Garda Conor Mallon of the Armed Support Unit was responding to the report of shots fired at the Bradley home when he diverted to Esker Glebe after receiving a report of an accident involving a car that was believed to have left the scene of the shooting.

When he arrived he saw the injured man being attended to by Garda Glackin. Garda Orlene Corrigan said it looked as though Mr Reilly's arm was almost completely severed from the shoulder. Garda Corrigan spoke to a young male who arrived at the scene on foot and said a number of times: "You never leave a man behind".

She told Michael Bowman SC, defence counsel for Jason Bradley, that the male then took a phone call and it sounded as though the other person appeared to be trying to get him to leave the scene. The witness agreed that the young man wasn't prepared to leave and there was a heated exchange over the phone involving expletives and "venting rage at the person on the other end of the phone".

Dublin Fire Brigade advanced paramedic Colm Murphy told Mr Carroll that when he arrived the injured man was lying face down, half on the kerb. His skull appeared deformed and he wasn't making any effort to look at or respond to emergency personnel. A significant amount of blood appeared to be coming from the back of his head and he had what the paramedic believed to be more than six knife wounds to the shoulder and body. His ribs were broken, some of them in multiple places, making it difficult for him to breathe. He was showing signs of brain injury. Mr Murphy punctured Mr Reilly's lung to release blood and trapped air and then inserted a tube in his throat to pump air in.

The Glasgow Coma Scale, which measures a persons' responsiveness, was the lowest it can be in a person who still has a pulse, the witness said. In the ambulance on the way to James Connolly Memorial Hospital Mr Reilly went into cardiac arrest.

The trial continues tomorrow in front of Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of six men and six women.