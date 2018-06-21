Murder trial witness tells court she saw two men hold up deceased man so car could be reversed into him

by Eoin Reynolds

A murder trial witness has denied that she was mistaken when she said she saw two men hold up the deceased so he could be hit by a car.

Danielle Cusack is on the second day of giving evidence in the trial of a man and his three sons who deny murdering a gunman who fired two shots at their home.

Paul Bradley with his son Dean

Paul Bradley (54) and his sons Jason (20), Dean (24), and Ryan (18), of Liscarne Gardens, Dublin 22, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Neil Reilly (36) at Esker Glebe in Lucan, Dublin on January 18, 2017.

Ms Cusack told prosecution counsel Paul Murray SC that she saw a car drive over Mr Reilly three times. On the second occasion, she said two men held him up and let go at the last second as the car reversed into him. Caroline Biggs SC, for Ryan Bradley, put it to her that no other witness saw this. Counsel suggested that it did not happen.

The witness said: "I saw what I saw and I have to live with this for the rest of my life."

Ms Biggs also put it to her that CCTV footage suggested the car could not have been at Esker Glebe for more than about 20 seconds.

The witness said her memory could be wrong on the time but she saw what she saw.

"I'm not making this up," she said, adding that she came to court to "do the right thing".

She added: "This is serious. Do you think I want to sit here and go through all this for something that didn't happen?"

Cross-examination continues this afternoon in front of Justice Paul Coffey and a jury of six men and six women.