Murder investigation underway in Waterford after assault on man (27)
A murder investigation is underway in Waterford after a man died from an assault in the city.
The 27-year-old suffered a number of head injuries during the incident at the junction of John Street and the Manor on July 7 - and later died in hospital.
A 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the assault was released without charge.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.
