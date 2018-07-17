Murder investigation underway in Waterford after assault on man (27)

A murder investigation is underway in Waterford after a man died from an assault in the city.

The 27-year-old suffered a number of head injuries during the incident at the junction of John Street and the Manor on July 7 - and later died in hospital.

A 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the assault was released without charge.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

